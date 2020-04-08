Take away the advice – council helping to drive the message home

The borough’s residents are being reminded about the importance of staying inside and following the latest government advice, to slow down the spread of the coronavirus.

Last month the Prime Minister ordered everyone to only leave home for a limited number of reasons and said non-essential shops should close. Rochdale Borough Council and local police officers have been re-enforcing those messages, visiting businesses that are still trading and distributing posters for displaying as well as reminding them of the public health and hygiene measures they must be taking.

Takeaways are being handed supplies of council leaflets promoting the rules around isolation and social distancing so they can be delivered with customer food orders, making sure the messages really hit home.

Council leader Allen Brett said the borough is dealing with the greatest challenge of our time:

“To protect our communities and the most vulnerable we need to take the advice that we have been given, it’s as simple as that. It’s vital that businesses and residents play their part in doing everything they can to slow the spread of this virus. Officers from our public protection team are making regular visits along with neighbourhood police to ensure businesses are complying with their obligations and acting responsibly during the pandemic. It’s also an opportunity to ensure we reinforce the importance of following the latest government advice.”

Takeaway and delivery facilities can remain open meaning people can continue to enter premises to access takeaway services, including delivery drivers, but they should be careful to follow social distancing precautions.

Council enforcement officers and the police are working with businesses and venues to make sure they follow COVID-19 government guidance.

If you’re aware of any business or venue ignoring the government’s rules on social distancing measures or opening when they should be closed please report them by visiting www.rochdale.gov.uk/business

“These are critical steps at a time which we have never experienced before and hopefully, never will again. It’s crucial that we all work together to support our local businesses and ensure only those essential premises remain open.”

added Councillor Brett.

The leaflets being delivered with takeaways promote the latest government advice:

You should only leave your home for the following:

• Shopping for basic necessities, for example food and medicine, which must be as infrequent as possible.

• One form of exercise a day, for example a run, walk, or cycle – alone or with members of your household.

• Any medical need, including to donate blood, avoid or escape risk of injury or harm, to provide care or to help a vulnerable person.

• Travelling for work purposes, but only where you cannot work from home.

For the latest updates and information about how local services are affected visit www.rochdale.gov.uk/coronavirus