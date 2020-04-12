Surge in domestic violence during coronavirus crisis – Call 0808 2000 247 if you need help 

Shocking statistics show that there has been a surge in domestic violence during the coronavirus crisis.

Refuge, the UK’s largest domestic violence abuse charity, reported a 700% increase in calls to its helpline in a single day. Refuge also said visits to their website, nationaldahelpline.org.uk, in that same period had gone up by 150% compared with the last week in February.

The Home Office has created a campaign under the Twitter hashtag #YouAreNotAlone to encourage the public to support victims and to tell people experiencing domestic abuse that there is help available to them.

Home Secretary, Priti Patel, stated that there have been increased measures in place to support victims. She has announced £2m to fund online services and helplines for Domestic Abuse at this vital time.

If you or someone you know needs help call 0808 2000 247 – the national domestic violence hotline ran by Refuge. Do not suffer in silence.