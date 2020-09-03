Second business closed in Rochdale after breaching COVID-19 regulations

Another business that was found to be flouting coronavirus rules has been shut down by the council.

A two-week closure direction has been served to Taboosh Café, which describes itself as a ‘shisha lounge’, on Friday 28 August and is the second closure order executed by the council under COVID-19 regulations.

The council’s partnership enforcement team is working alongside Greater Manchester Police (GMP) checking non-compliant businesses and visited Taboosh Café after evidence came to light that the venue was operating against COVID-19 regulations.

Rochdale Council’s public protection team has received a total of 969 enquiries about COVID-19 since March. Of those, 727 were complaints about premises not complying with COVID-19 rules and lack of social distancing. The team has issued 35 warnings and has now executed two business closures.

Venues including cafes, bars and restaurants are allowed to open if they comply with COVID-19 regulations. Officers found evidence of multiple COVID-19 regulation breaches. The venue was also allowing shisha use while being fully enclosed and was therefore also breaching smoke-free legislation.

The owner of Taboosh, Mr Ahed Alhajaly, agreed to close for an initial two weeks until Friday 11 September to put proper measures in place. The closure direction means the business is not allowed to operate again until agreed by the council.

Councillor Sara Rowbotham, cabinet member for health and wellbeing at Rochdale Borough Council, said “We still have one of the highest rates of coronavirus cases in the UK so it is more important than ever that everyone acts responsibly to stop the spread of coronavirus.

“Thanks to our excellent partnership enforcement team who continue to monitor and tackle businesses who show disregard for the safety of our residents.”