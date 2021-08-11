Rochdale’s 16 and 17-year-olds urged to get vaccinated against COVID-19

Anyone aged between 16 and 17 can now get vaccinated against coronavirus and dedicated Pfizer clinics for older teenagers are being held.

Pfizer vaccine clinics are being held on:

Wednesday 11 August 5 – 7pm at Littleborough Sports Centre

Sunday 15 August 10am – 12noon Littleborough Sports Centre

Sunday 15 August 1 – 5pm at Number One Riverside, Rochdale

Anyone aged 16 – 17 who is registered with a GP in the borough can attend. You must bring a form of identification with you but parental consent is not required for anyone over 16.

Councillor Daalat Ali, cabinet member for health at Rochdale Borough Council, said: “This is a great opportunity for young people in our borough to get themselves protected against Covid-19. We have seen the real disruption it’s causing young people in their education, work and socialising so we’re really encourage them to come along and get jabbed.”

So far over 122,000 people in the borough have had a first dose of their vaccine and over 141,000 have had both doses as the whole borough comes together to try and stop the spread of this deadly virus.

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) has said older teenagers should now be offered their first dose of the Pfizer jab but some 16 and 17-year-olds who are clinically vulnerable or live with someone who is more vulnerable have been offered the vaccine since March. Advice about second doses is due to be released later.

Kuiama Thompson, interim director of public health, said: “It’s been so evident in the last few months how much Covid-19 can affect young people. Those aged 10-19 account for the highest number of positive cases, so now is the time to get protected. The vaccine is now recommended for 16 and 17-year-olds so we really want to see people coming forward and protecting themselves and those around them.”

For more information on all the vaccine clinics that are available please visit rochdale.gov.uk/CovidVaccine