ROCHDALE SCHOOLS GET EXTRA VIRUS PROTECTION

TEACHERS on the chalk-face have received a donation of safety face shields.

Three schools – Falinge Park, Spotland and Hamer primary schools took delivery of 100 visors from local Councillor Faisal Rana.

Councillor Rana, who has also donated face shields to care homes, said: “With more and more children returning to school, teachers and school staff are now on the front line in the battle against Coronavirus. It’s important that they are given essential personal protection equipment when dealing with possible dangerous situations in our schools.

“As the lockdown eases, we must all still remain vigilant about our personal safety. This small donation is just my way of saying a big thank you to the dedication and hard work of our teachers. They do a fantastic job and I wanted to express my gratitude to the schools that serve my local area so well.”