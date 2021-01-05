Rochdale MP Tony Lloyd supports the third national lockdown imposed by the Government last night.

Labour MP for Rochdale Tony Lloyd says he supports the latest Government coronavirus restrictions and will be voting for them in the House of Commons this week.

Mr Lloyd who was elected into his seat in 2017, said: “I will support the Government proposal in Parliament because it’s not a time now to create artificial divisions”

Lloyd discussed other topics with us this morning such as the opening and then closing of schools, an area he was critical of the Government saying they needed to act “sharper”

He added: “We can’t have this day by day seat of the pants way of doing things, it’s not fair, it places really strain on families who are now having to think about childcare when yesterday they thought their children would be going to school.

It’s not an intelligent way of running our society”

Also asked about technology for online lessons that will be taking place for pupils across the country he said that there’s got to be a “full package” for pupils to be able to take part in online lessons

But he has heard that “not the case”, and central Government haven’t rolled out tablets they promised many months ago.

Ofcom says up to 1.8 million children have no laptop or other device to work on.

And it’s also reported that the Government have only delivered half of the devices that they promised months ago.

On technology for pupils, Lloyd added: “I’ve just written along with other MPs to the internet providers asking them to look into how they operate over these weeks and months to make sure there is that universal access for our young people”

The Chancellor, Rishi Sunak announced today that £4.5 billion in new lockdown grants will be available to support businesses and protect jobs, but three million people known as the “Excluded” still go without support.

Speaking about this Lloyd said he’d raised with the Treasury about the people that “fell through the financial safety nets in the last lockdown”

And speaking on LBC this afternoon, Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham said it’s “basic fairness and humanity” for people to receive such support.

Lloyd added it’s “probably the biggest single challenge, that we haven’t seen the answer too”

Lloyd was also asked about public health messaging and he said he hopes the overwhelming majority of are going to look and say “this is serious”

“But I know there are some people who claim coronavirus is a myth, you do wonder how people come to that conclusion”

He concluded by hoping that in the next few months “we do see some return to something that’s a bit like normal life”