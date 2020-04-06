Rochdale MP Tony Lloyd admitted to hospital with Coronavirus

Rochdale MP Tony Lloyd has been admitted to hospital in Manchester with symptoms of COVID-19.

The 70-year-old is believed to have been admitted to Manchester Royal Infirmary.

Labour North West confirmed the news on social media saying “Wishing Tony Lloyd a swift recovery after being hospitalised for Coronavirus. His family say he is stable and responding to the treatment and dedicated care that he is receiving from the brilliant doctors, nurses and other healthcare staff at the hospital.”

Leader of the Labour Party, Sir Keir Starmer tweeted “Wishing Tony a swift and full recovery from coronavirus. Our thoughts are with him, his family and friends at this difficult time.”

Conservative MP for Bury North James Daly has posted on social media saying “I was concerned to hear fellow North West parliamentarian, Tony Lloyd, MP for Rochdale, has been hospitalised and is being treated for the effects of coronavirus. I am heartened to hear he is stable and responding to treatment. Get well soon Tony.”

Bury Labour Councillor, Sandra Walmsley tweeted “Wishing my Labour friend Tony Lloyd a speedy recovery – I’m thinking about you and the family”

Mr Lloyd’s office has been contacted for comment.

More to follow…