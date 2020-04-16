Rochdale MP “progressing” in coronavirus recovery.

Rochdale’s MP Tony Lloyd is “progressing” in his recovery from Coronavirus.

The 70-year-old labour candidate was admitted to hospital in Manchester 10 days ago.

A spokesperson for Mr Lloyd told us “Tony is progressing. The family is very grateful for all the messages and good wishes, and to everyone for respecting their privacy at this time.”

His current role on the shadow cabinet is Secretary of State for Northern Ireland. In years past Mr Lloyd has also represented Stretford and Central Manchester and was Greater Manchester’s police and crime commissioner from 2012-17.

In May 2017, Lloyd was selected to stand as the Labour Party’s parliamentary candidate for Rochdale at the 2017 general election. He was selected after the incumbent MP, Simon Danzcuk, was disallowed from standing again. Lloyd was elected with a majority of 14,819.

Since his return to the commons in 2017 he’s been Shadow Housing Minister, Shadow Scotland secretary and in he was appointed to his current role of Shadow Northern Ireland secretary in March 2018.

Louise Haigh, MP for Sheffield Heeley is standing in for Mr Lloyd as Shadow Northern Ireland secretary while he recovers from COVID-19