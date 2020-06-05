R figure in the North West goes ABOVE ONE

It’s been announced this afternoon that the regional R figure for the North West is the highest in the country, as it creeps just above one.

Public Health England & the MRC Biostatistics Unit COVID-19 Working Group from the University of Cambridge have published the data.

The North West tops the charts with a figure of 1.01, with the South West just below with a figure of 1.00.

The North East & Yorkshire have the lowest R number in the country at 0.89

When last reported, the figure for the North West was at 0.73.

Local Clinical commission groups in Bury & Rochdale have been contacted for comment.

(Data: MRC Biostatistics Unit, University of Cambridge)