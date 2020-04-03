Queen Elizabeth II to address the Commonwealth on Sunday

Queen Elizabeth II has recorded a special broadcast to the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth in relation to the coronavirus outbreak to be broadcast at 8pm on Sunday 5 April, Buckingham Palace have said.

The palace confirmed the news on twitter this afternoon just after the Department of Health announced that the death toll from Coronavirus had risen by a record 684.

UPDATE on coronavirus (#COVID19) testing in the UK: As of 9am 3 April, a total of 173,784 people have been tested of which 38,168 tested positive. As of 5pm on 2 April, of those hospitalised in the UK who tested positive for coronavirus, 3,605 have sadly died. pic.twitter.com/vmTosNMPyS — Department of Health and Social Care (@DHSCgovuk) April 3, 2020

The Queen’s eldest son Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales has been battling COVID-19 in the last couple of weeks but this morning opened the new Nightingale Hospital at the Excel Centre in London via videolink from Scotland where the prince has been self-isolating since he was diagnosed.

Prince Charles said: “I want to say a very big thank you to the planners, the builders, the armed forces, the generous companies and organisations that have donated equipment and services and all the support staff who have made this possible.”

Meanwhile, PM Boris Johnson still remains in isolation after he confirmed in a video posted on social media that “Although I’m feeling better and I’ve done my seven days of isolation, alas, I still have one of the symptoms, a minor symptom, I still have a temperature.

And so in accordance with government advice, I must continue my self-isolation until that symptom itself goes.”