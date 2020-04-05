Queen tells UK ‘we will succeed’ in fight against COVID-19

Queen Elizabeth II made a rallying call to the nation this evening as she addressed the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Queen said the UK “will succeed” in its fight against COVID-19.

In the speech, she thanked people for following government rules to stay at home and praised those “coming together to help others”.

The 93-year-old monarch also thanked key workers, saying “every hour” of there work “brings us closer to a return to more normal times”

The speech comes as the number of deaths in the UK from Coronavirus rose by 62 to 4,934.

Cases in Bury & Rochdale now total 279.

“While we have faced challenges before, this one is different,” the Queen said.

“This time we join with all nations across the globe in a common endeavour, using the great advances of science and our instinctive compassion to heal. We will succeed – and that success will belong to every one of us.

“We should take comfort that while we may have more still to endure, better days will return: we will be with our friends again; we will be with our families again; we will meet again.”

The Queen, 93, added the “painful sense of separation from their loved ones” that social distancing was causing for people reminded her of the experiences of child evacuees had during World War II.

“Now, as then, we know, deep down, that it is the right thing to do,” she said.

She said everyone who was following guidance to stay at home was “helping to protect the vulnerable and sparing many families the pain already felt by those who have lost loved ones”.

“Together we are tackling this disease, and I want to reassure you that if we remain united and resolute, then we will overcome it,” she added.

The message was filmed on Friday by a single cameraman wearing protective equipment, with all the other technical staff in another room.

It is being broadcast across all forms of media on TV, radio and social media channels.

It’s only the fifth time that the Queen has made a speech in her 68 year reign that’s away from her annual Christmas message.

The other speeches came in 1991 at the beginning of the first Gulf War, in 1997 on the eve of the funeral of Diana, Princess of Wales, in 2002 on the eve of her mother’s funeral and in 2012 to celebrate her diamond jubilee.

You can watch the Queen’s speech in FULL below: