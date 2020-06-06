Prince William has been working as a secret Helpline Volunteer

Whilst Prince William has been busy answering calls for help, the Duchess of Cambridge has been helping with another scheme ‘check in and chat calls’.

The Prince has been volunteering for Shout85258, the UK’s first 24/7 crisis text line providing mental health support.

The Duke is just one of almost 2,000 Crisis Volunteers who are expertly trained to support anyone whatever their emergency may be.

Whilst HRH has been busy supporting the country providing text support, Kate has also been taking part in “check in and chat” calls with vulnerable people or those who are self-isolating which is part of the Royal Voluntary Service’s NHS Volunteer Responders scheme.

Speaking to volunteers on one of the video calls, William said: “It’s National Volunteering Week and I want to say a big thank you from both of us.

“Thank you for all the volunteering you’re doing, thank you for all the time and effort you’re putting in. It’s been hugely rewarding and important that you guys are doing that and you have been a lifeline to all the people who you’ve helped in the area.”

While Kate added: “One of the things that would be amazing is if everyone in their communities was to carry on and still celebrate volunteering in a way that they have been during the pandemic. Everyone’s got something to give back.”

Just when we thought they couldn’t get any more dreamy, they really are putting themselves on the front line.