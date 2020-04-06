PM in “good spirits” in hospital

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is in “good spirits” in hospital after being admitted yesterday evening with Coronavirus.

The PM provided an update on his condition on social media saying “Last night, on the advice of my doctor, I went into hospital for some routine tests as I’m still experiencing coronavirus symptoms. I’m in good spirits and keeping in touch with my team, as we work together to fight this virus and keep everyone safe.”

He added his thanks to “all the brilliant NHS staff taking care” of him “and others in this difficult time. You are the best of Britain. Stay safe everyone, and please remember to stay at home to protect the NHS and save lives.”

It’s believed that the Prime Minister will not leave hospital today.

The 55-year-old was diagnosed with the virus on March 27th and has been self isolating in Downing Street up until his hospital admission last night.

His partner Carrie Symonds has also been self-isolating for the last few days as she said she’s had the symptoms of COVID-19 but she says she’s “on the mend.”

(Lead Picture by Pippa Fowles / No 10 Downing Street.)