PM Boris Johnson to launch COVID-19 alert system later today

In his televised address to the nation this evening, Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce a Covid-19 alert system in England to track the virus.

It’s also expected that Mr Johnson will unveil a new slogan telling everyone to “stay alert, control the virus, save lives” ditching the current slogan of “stay home, protect the NHS, save lives”

Greater Manchester Mayor, Andy Burnham has said he feels like it’s a “mistake to drop the stay at home message”

The alert new system will apply to England only but the government is working with Scotland, Wales & Northern Ireland as they develop their own.

It is understood the system – with alerts ranging from green (level one) to red (level five) – will be similar to the one used to keep the public informed about the country’s terror threat level.

We expect the PM to say England is currently at stage four but moving towards stage three.

Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick has also suggested his on Sky News this morning, “Our aspiration is to bring that down as swiftly as we can to three,” Jenrick told Sky News. “At each of those milestones we will be in a position to reopen up more aspects of the economy and our lives,” he said.

The warning tool is to be administered by a new “joint biosecurity centre” this will also reflect the virus threat in different parts of the country. This meaning the threat level in one city could differ quite widely from another and this could inform the local alteration of restrictions in England.

Boris Johnson will chair a meeting of the COBRA committee today ahead of his pre-recorded broadcast airing at 7 pm this evening, with some changes possibly taking effect as early as tomorrow (Monday).

He is expected to tell people who cannot work from home that they can return to their workplaces while following social distancing rules.

Garden centres will be allowed to reopen and the limit of one type of exercise a day is expected to be relaxed, while there will likely be tougher fines for those who break the rules.

A 50-page document is to be revealed on Monday which will outline how the UK economy will be revived after the virus forced widespread business closures.

There are concerns from many workers across the country, that they aren’t willing to return to work until “ministers have listened and that we stay safe and save lives at work too”.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps announced a £250m package to boost cycling and walking, warning that many forms of public transport will only be able to run at 10% capacity under current social distancing rules.