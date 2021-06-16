Over-18s invited to get their Covid jabs now

All over-18s in Bury are being invited to get their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine at upcoming local clinics.

First dose Pfizer jabs are being offered at the Elizabethan Suite in Bury today (Wednesday 16 June, from 8.30am to 1pm). To book, go to https://nhsburyccg2.nhsbookings.com/v2/#book/service/10/count/1/provider/any/date/2021-06-15/

The Elizabethan Suite is also running a walk-in first dose Pfizer clinic (no appointment needed) on Thursday 17 June from 8.30am to 6pm. You can also book an appointment: https://nhsburyccg2.nhsbookings.com/v2/#book/service/10/count/1/provider/any/date/2021-06-17/

And Ramsbottom Civic Hall is offering first dose Pfizer jabs on Saturday (19 June) from 8.30am to 6.30pm. This is both walk-in and pre-bookable: https://nhsburyccg.nhsbookings.com/v2/#book/service/10/count/1/provider/any/date/2021-06-19/

For those over 40, there are two walk-in clinics offering second doses of the AZvaccine to those who have already had their first AZ jab.

They are:

Elizabethan Suite, Bury – Wednesday 16 June, 1.30pm – 6pm. This is for people who had their first AZ jab in the week commencing 19 April or before.

Prestwich Walk in-Centre – Thursday 17 June, 8.30am – 6pm. Again, this is for people who had their first AZ jab in the week commencing 19 April or before. As well as walk-in, slots can also be booked at https://nhsburyccg4.nhsbookings.com/v2/#book/service/11/count/1/provider/any/

Ramsbottom is also offering a first dose of AZ to those who haven’t yet taken up their offer – the clinic is on Sunday (20 June) from 8.30am to 1pm. Again, no appointment is needed, but you can also book a slot at https://nhsburyccg.nhsbookings.com/v2/#book/service/11/count/1/provider/any/date/2021-06-20/

Councillor Andrea Simpson, cabinet member for health and wellbeing, said: “These vaccines are literally saving people’s lives, and we are determined that none will go to waste.

“We want everyone in Bury to be protected against this potentially fatal virus, so we are opening our doors to everyone aged over 18. We urge people to come forward and get their jabs to protect themselves, their loved ones and their families.”