One pub in Bury is stopping residents of Bolton from attending their premises

The Trackside Pub in Bury is stopping residents of Bolton from attending its premises after Health Secretary Matt Hancock imposed stricter lockdown measures in the area.

In a post on social media, the Trackside said: “Due to the updated news surrounding the closure of pubs throughout Bolton due to a rise in COVID cases. We regret to inform you that we have been instructed by our local licensing authority to not to accept groups of people from Bolton postcodes BL1 to BL7. We will be asking for ID or your area postcode to confirm. Please be aware that this will be the case until the restrictions have eased.

Please continue to support us in this and be aware that the person who is telling you the rules is not the person who made the rules. We all have a job to do to keep everyone safe as we aren’t just a pub but a charity, heritage railway and restaurant.”

This announcement has certainly has divided opinions, some have backed the move of the Bolton Street pub while others aren’t as happy.

Bolton was placed into stricter lockdown measures yesterday with Mr Hanncock telling MPs in the Commons that “the rise in cases in Bolton is partly due to socialising by people in their 20s and 30s. We know this from contact tracing.”

“And through our contacting tracing system, we’ve identified a number of pubs at which the virus has spread significantly.”

All hospitality in the town of Bolton must move to take-away only, all hospitality venues must close from 10 pm to 5 am, and socialising outside households is also prohibited.

Care home visiting rules have also changed with this latest announcement.

We’ve contacted Bury Council for comment.