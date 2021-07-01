New vaccine drive-through clinic in Middleton

A new covid-19 vaccination drive-through clinic will be available for residents at Bowlee Community Park in Middleton from Saturday 3 July.

The new drive-through is part of the ongoing campaign to increase vaccination take-up and help stop the spread of the more transmissible Delta variant across the borough.

Open from 10am-6pm, the drive-through is open to anyone aged 18 and over living in the borough of Rochdale.

The clinic will be offering first dose Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines, as well as second dose vaccines for anyone who had their first jab over 8 weeks ago.

Over 135,000 residents in the borough have now had their vaccine, with nearly 100,000 receiving their second dose.

Councillor Neil Emmott, the leader of Rochdale Borough Council, encouraged anyone yet to receive the vaccine to attend the drive-through. He said: “This is a new site, providing a really quick and easy opportunity for residents to drive-in and get their vital protection from the virus.

“In May we pioneered a really successful drive through clinic at Rochdale Football Club, so I expect this new clinic in Middleton to be equally popular with our residents.

“The vaccine protects you, your family, friends, the community and the NHS. It is our only route back to normality, so the more people who come forward for their jab, the more we can suppress Delta variant and help get our borough fully back up and running. So please, take a few minutes out of your day, get in your car, drive to Bowlee and grab your jab.”

Bowlee Community Park is on Heywood Old Road, Middleton, M24 4SD. The drive-through clinic will be signposted from the main entrance.

Find out more about this and other local clinics available across the borough at www.rochdale.gov.uk/covidvaccine