New temporary testing units open in Rochdale town centre and Littleborough

New temporary coronavirus mobile testing units are opening this week in the borough of Rochdale.

In Rochdale town centre units are opening at Arif Grocers on Ramsay Street and at Kent Street car park. Testing will be available on Friday 7, Saturday 8 and Sunday 9 August between 10.30am and 3.30pm. You can turn up on the day or you can book the day before.

There will also be a unit at Littleborough Community Primary School from Wednesday 5 August until Saturday 8 August between 10.30am and 3.30pm. Tests for Littleborough must be booked in advance.

For all three sites appointment slots before 11.30am can be booked from 5pm the day before you wish to attend. Appointment slots after 11.30am can be booked from 9am on the day you wish to attend. Ring 119 or visit nhs.uk/coronavirus to book your test.

Councillor Sara Rowbotham, cabinet member for health and wellbeing at Rochdale Borough Council, said: “These mobile testing units provide a convenient opportunity for people in Rochdale town centre and Littleborough to get tested locally. We need more people to get tested and we encourage people who live near these sites to get tested even they don’t have symptoms.”

All three of the temporary testing sites are open to anyone who would like a coronavirus test. You do not have to have symptoms to get tested.

You must walk, cycle or drive to your test and avoid public transport. Face coverings must also be worn at all times.