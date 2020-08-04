NEW Coronavirus Laws come into force in Greater Manchester tomorrow – here’s what you CAN & CAN’T do.

New Coronavirus Laws come into force across Greater Manchester tomorrow and also in areas of West Yorkshire & Lancashire.

The new regulations covering all 10 councils in Greater Manchester state: “no person may participate in a gathering in the protected area which consists of two or more persons and takes place in a private dwelling” also, “no person living in the protected area may participate in a gathering which consists of two or more persons and takes place in a private dwelling, including a houseboat, outside the protected area.”

A private dwelling includes any garden, yard, passage, stair, outhouse or any other appurtenance of the dwelling.

This doesn’t include –

accommodation in a hotel, hostel, campsite, caravan park, members club, boarding house or bed and breakfast accommodation,

care homes, within the meaning of section 3 of the Care Standards Act 2000(12),

children’s homes, within the meaning of section 1 of the Care Standards Act 2000,

Residential Family Centres, within the meaning of section 4 of the Care Standards Act 2000,

educational accommodation,

educational accommodation, accommodation intended for use by the army, navy or air force, or

criminal justice accommodation;

The restrictions on private dwellings don’t apply if, you’re in a social bubble with another household, someone is giving birth, if a person reasonably believes someone is dying, if the gathering is for work or education purposes, to provide care for a vulnerable person or to move house.

The restrictions, also don’t apply on business premises that are run by a charity or as a visitor attractions

Or it’s an event organised by a business, charity or political body that has done it’s made sure it’s COVID secure.

Or a person is fulfilling a legal obligation.

According to the new regulations, a ‘relevant person’ can enforce the new rules by directing gatherings to disperse, directing people attending to return to where they live or removing a person from the gathering using reasonable force where required.

A person who contravenes the requirements ‘without a reasonable excuse’ is committing an offence and can be fined

Fines will start at £100 for a first offence, but that amount will be halved if paid within fourteen days. Fines for multiple offences increase after every offence and can reach up to £3,200 “in the case of the sixth and subsequently fixed penalty notices”.

It’s also stated in the regulations, that Health Secretary Matt Hancock will make his first review of the regulations by August 19th.

The full regulations can be read here