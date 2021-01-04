National Lockdown: Full list of what you can and can’t do

Prime Minister, Boris Johnson announced a third national lockdown on Monday evening.

So here’s what you can and can’t do while these restrictions are in place.

You can leave home for the following reasons:

Work – you can leave home for work purposes for work that can’t be done from home.

Volunteering – you can leave home to provide voluntary or charitable services.

Essential services – you can leave home to buy things at shops and obtain other key services, you may also do this on behalf of a disabled, vulnerable or someone who is self-isolating.

Education and childcare – you can leave home for education and registered childcare – only early years settings will be open. Primary & Secondary schools as well as colleges will close.

Meeting others and care – you can leave home to visit people in your support bubble and provide care for children under 14 as part of a childcare bubble and to provide care for disabled or vulnerable people as well as emergency assistance.

Exercise – you can leave home to exercise, either alone, with members of your household or support bubble, or with one person from another household – if meeting a member of another household you must maintain social distancing

Medical reasons – you can leave home for medical appointments, getting a COVID-19 test as well as emergency medical situations.

Harm and compassionate visits – you can leave home to be with someone who is giving birth, to avoid injury or illness or to escape risk of harm (such as domestic abuse), you can also leave home to visit someone who is dying, someone in a care home (if permitted under care home guidance), hospice or hospital or to accompany someone to a medical appointment

Animal welfare reasons – you can leave home for animal welfare reason such as taking your pet to the vet.

Communal worship and life events – you can leave home to attend a funeral or a wedding but you must not mingle with anyone outside your household or support bubble.

Colleges, primary and secondary schools will remain open only for vulnerable children and the children of critical workers. All other children will learn remotely until February half term. Early Years settings remain open.

Higher Education provision will remain online until mid-February for all except future critical worker courses.

If you do leave home for a permitted reason, you should always stay local in the village, town, or part of the city where you live. You may leave your local area for a legally permitted reason, such as for work.

If you are clinically extremely vulnerable you should only go out for medical appointments, exercise or if it is essential. You should not attend work

Outdoor sporting venues must close, these include tennis courts, golf courses & swimming pools.

The following business can remain open:

essential retail (food shops, supermarkets, pharmacies, garden centres, building merchants and suppliers of building products, and off-licenses)

market stalls selling essential goods

business providing repair services

petrol stations

vehicle repair and MOT services

bike shops

taxi and vehicle hire business

banks, building societies & post offices

funeral directors

laundrettes and dry cleaners

medical and dental services

vets and retailers of producers and food for the upkeep and welfare of animals

animal rescue centres

agricultural supplies shops

mobility and disability support shops

storage facilities

car parks, public toilets and motorway services areas

outdoor playgrounds

places of worship

crematoriums and burial grounds

Public services can remain open to such as:

medical services such as GPs & dental care

jobcentre sites

courts

civil registration offices

passport offices

waste and recycling centres

But the following list of businesses must close: