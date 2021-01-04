National Lockdown: Full list of what you can and can’t do

Prime Minister, Boris Johnson announced a third national lockdown on Monday evening.
So here’s what you can and can’t do while these restrictions are in place.
You can leave home for the following reasons:
- Work – you can leave home for work purposes for work that can’t be done from home.
- Volunteering – you can leave home to provide voluntary or charitable services.
- Essential services – you can leave home to buy things at shops and obtain other key services, you may also do this on behalf of a disabled, vulnerable or someone who is self-isolating.
- Education and childcare – you can leave home for education and registered childcare – only early years settings will be open. Primary & Secondary schools as well as colleges will close.
- Meeting others and care – you can leave home to visit people in your support bubble and provide care for children under 14 as part of a childcare bubble and to provide care for disabled or vulnerable people as well as emergency assistance.
- Exercise – you can leave home to exercise, either alone, with members of your household or support bubble, or with one person from another household – if meeting a member of another household you must maintain social distancing
- Medical reasons – you can leave home for medical appointments, getting a COVID-19 test as well as emergency medical situations.
- Harm and compassionate visits – you can leave home to be with someone who is giving birth, to avoid injury or illness or to escape risk of harm (such as domestic abuse), you can also leave home to visit someone who is dying, someone in a care home (if permitted under care home guidance), hospice or hospital or to accompany someone to a medical appointment
- Animal welfare reasons – you can leave home for animal welfare reason such as taking your pet to the vet.
- Communal worship and life events – you can leave home to attend a funeral or a wedding but you must not mingle with anyone outside your household or support bubble.
Colleges, primary and secondary schools will remain open only for vulnerable children and the children of critical workers. All other children will learn remotely until February half term. Early Years settings remain open.
Higher Education provision will remain online until mid-February for all except future critical worker courses.
If you do leave home for a permitted reason, you should always stay local in the village, town, or part of the city where you live. You may leave your local area for a legally permitted reason, such as for work.
If you are clinically extremely vulnerable you should only go out for medical appointments, exercise or if it is essential. You should not attend work
Outdoor sporting venues must close, these include tennis courts, golf courses & swimming pools.
The following business can remain open:
- essential retail (food shops, supermarkets, pharmacies, garden centres, building merchants and suppliers of building products, and off-licenses)
- market stalls selling essential goods
- business providing repair services
- petrol stations
- vehicle repair and MOT services
- bike shops
- taxi and vehicle hire business
- banks, building societies & post offices
- funeral directors
- laundrettes and dry cleaners
- medical and dental services
- vets and retailers of producers and food for the upkeep and welfare of animals
- animal rescue centres
- agricultural supplies shops
- mobility and disability support shops
- storage facilities
- car parks, public toilets and motorway services areas
- outdoor playgrounds
- places of worship
- crematoriums and burial grounds
Public services can remain open to such as:
- medical services such as GPs & dental care
- jobcentre sites
- courts
- civil registration offices
- passport offices
- waste and recycling centres
But the following list of businesses must close:
- non-essential retail
- hospitality venues (with the exception of those that can provide takeaway and delivery services)
- accommodation (such as hotels except for specific circumstances such as for work purposes)
- leisure and sports facilities
- entertainment venues
- animal attractions
- indoors attractions
- personal care facilities
- community centres and halls (except for the following purposes – education and training, childcare purposes, hosting blood donation sessions, food banks, to provide medical treatment, for an elite sports persons to train or compete and for the purposes of film and TV filming)
