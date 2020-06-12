Million milestone as vital equipment protects frontline staff

Rochdale Council are proud to announce over a million PPE has been distributed to support frontline NHS workers.

The Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) has been distributed to protect local care homes and stem the spread of coronavirus. Local community groups including volunteer groups, schools, colleges and training organisations have played a vital role in helping the community.

Each and every Rochdale resident has helped play their part. Safety items provided have included nearly 500,000 pairs of gloves, 250,000 aprons, 244,000 protective masks, nearly 20,000 hand sanitisers, and hundreds of overshoes, bags and cleaning materials.