Metrolink to offer free travel to NHS staff

TfGM is doing all it can to help tackle the spread of coronavirus and support our amazing frontline workers who are doing such an incredible job under really tough conditions.

From Saturday 11 April NHS staff and people working in social care will be able to travel for free on Metrolink.

In a statement released Customer Director, Stephen Rhodes said “The scheme, which will run until 1 June initially, is about supporting our hard-working frontline health and social care staff so that they can make essential journeys to and from work and care for those with coronavirus.

This is not intended to encourage people to use Metrolink and those making essential journeys are advised to drive, cycle or walk where they can. But we recognise that NHS and social care staff and others have to travel by tram to get to work and this is about making things easier for them.

Transport services will change over the bank holiday weekend and some services will be reduced over and above the timetables for a normal bank holiday. Because of this I would urge anyone who has to make an essential journey to check before they travel and allow extra time.

For more information on free Metrolink travel for NHS and social care workers, and Easter bank holiday timetable changes for those who need to make essential journeys by tram, bus or train, check the TfGM coronavirus webpage.

Remember though – public transport should only be used as a last resort – to help safeguard key workers, including transport staff. If you absolutely have to travel, please wash your hands before and after your journey, use contactless payments and catch coughs and sneezes in a tissue.

Please follow these rules and stay at home unless it’s absolutely essential – this is the single most important action we can all take in fighting coronavirus and in order to protect the NHS and save lives. ”