Massive thank you to Volunteers in Bury

There are not enough words to describe how amazed and grateful we are for the dedication, compassion and generosity of the 700 plus individuals who have given up their time to support communities in Bury during the COVID-19 crisis.

VCFA have been working in partnership with Bury Council and the local Community Hubs to provide support and help in local communities with the help of these volunteers. A lot of the help provided would not be possible without our “Army of Volunteers” who have seen the plight of the vulnerable and those in isolation and have stepped up to help neighbours. You, our dedicated and compassionate volunteers, have decided to not only “talk the talk” but also “walk the walk” and give of yourselves in a most precious way, your time.

Without your support, we would not have had the opportunity to provide support to hundreds of elderly, vulnerable and isolated individuals who had nowhere else to turn. Without you, none of the work we do would be possible!

We also want to recognise the amazing work and commitment of informal volunteers – local neighbours, friends and family that are supporting people in their local communities.

On behalf of our Board, our members, and our clients we would like to say thank you for your unwavering support and generosity. We truly appreciate that you have joined us in this journey.

Furthermore, we would like to thank you helping us actually change the world, one resident at a time. We cannot possibly express our gratitude to each volunteer, but please know that we appreciate and respect each and every one of you. Thank you for your kindness, compassion, and caring.

Tony Foster Volunteering Coordinator at VCFA said, “Volunteers form the backbone of the VCF Sector (Voluntary Organisations; Charities; Community & Faith Groups) in Bury, that support local communities. Volunteers have really stepped up during the COVID crisis we want them to know just how much we appreciate their support and to thank them. You can volunteer for as little as 1 hour at times that suits you. I would encourage anyone looking for new opportunities to consider the value of volunteering”.

If you would like to be informed of future VOLUNTEER opportunities in Bury please visit www.buryvcfa.org.uk/volunteering/ . You can also if you would like DONATE to the Bury Community Fund – please visit: www.buryvcfa.org.uk/csr/bury-community-fund/