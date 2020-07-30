LIVE: Separate households will be banned from meeting indoors from today in Greater Manchester

Separate households will be banned from meeting indoors from today in Greater Manchester and areas of East Lancashire & West Yorkshire after a rise in coronavirus cases.

The latest announcement means different households will not be allowed to meet in homes or private gardens. Individual households will still be able to go to pubs and restaurants but not mix with another household.

The Health Secretary, Matt Hancock said last night that: “The spread is largely due to households meeting and not abiding to social distancing.”

He added: “We take this action with a heavy heart, but we can see increasing rates of COVID across Europe and are determined to do whatever is necessary to keep people safe.”

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, said last night “announcing measures affecting millions of people late at night on Twitter is a new low for the Government’s communications during this crisis”

Rochdale is the only borough in Greater Manchester where cases have fallen, but Mayor, Andy Burnham said in a statement that “they are still too high.”

Andy also issued this message to the people of Greater Manchester: “I ask all Greater Manchester residents – young and old alike – to protect each other by observing these new requirements. They will be reviewed weekly; meaning the more we stick to them, the quicker they will be removed.

“This is a place which prides itself on looking out for each other. We now need to be true to that by not acting selfishly and keeping the health of others in mind at all times.”

Rochdale Council are due to review measures today that they put in place a couple of weeks ago to prevent a local lockdown.

Follow our live blog below for more: