LIVE: Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to address the nation as new national lockdown looms

Prime Minister, Boris Johnson is to address the nation this evening as a new lockdown for England is likely to be announced.

Mr Johnson is to give a televised address at 8 pm and parliament will be recalled on Wednesday.

A No10 spokesman said this afternoon: “The spread of the new variant of COVID-19 has led to rapidly escalating case numbers across the country.

“The prime minister is clear that further steps must now be taken to arrest this rise and to protect the NHS and save lives.

“He will set those out this evening.”

Labour leader, Sir Keir Starmer called for a new national lockdown yesterday and said earlier today new measures are needed to “get the virus under control, protect the NHS and create the space for the vaccine to be rolled out as quickly as humanly possible”

Official figures show the UK has recorded 58,784 new covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours

And a further 407 deaths have been also been reported in the latest 24-hour period, taking the UK death toll up to 75,431.

The UK’s COVID-19 alert level is to be raised to five – the highest level, say the Press Association.

Level 5 means “there is a material risk of healthcare services being overwhelmed”

The alert levels were brought in following the first national lockdown and has been at Level 4 for some time

