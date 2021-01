Mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham is hosting his latest COVID-19 update this afternoon.

For the press conference, he’ll be joined by his two deputies Sir Richard Leese & Baroness Bev Hughes.

As always we’ll get an update on the latest data as well an update on the vaccination programme across GM.

We may also get an update about the local elections as the BBC are reporting that they are going to be postponed until the autumn.

Follow our live blog from 2pm: