Greater Manchester Mayor, Andy Burnham is to hold his weekly COVID-19 press conference this afternoon.

Andy will be joined by his deputy Mayor, Sir Richard Leese who also leads on health in Greater Manchester.

He’s also going to be joined by the leader of Oldham Council, Cllr Sean Fielding and leader of Wigan Council, Cllr David Molyneux.

The press conference is due to start at 2 pm

