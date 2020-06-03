RECAP: Greater Manchester Andy Burnham holds his weekly press conference

Mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham is hosting a press conference at 2 pm, following the Greater Manchester COVID-19 Emergency Committee meeting.

The Mayor is going to be joined by Baroness Beverley Hughes, Deputy Mayor for Policing and Crime, and Paul Dennett, City Mayor of Salford and Greater Manchester Lead for Housing, Homelessness and Infrastructure, to discuss the latest on Greater Manchester’s response to the impact of the current coronavirus outbreak.

Read updates from the press conference earlier below: