LIVE: GM Mayor Andy Burnham delivers his weekly press conference as Bolton & Trafford remain under local restrictions

Greater Manchester Mayor, Andy Burnham is hosting his weekly COVID-19 press conference shortly.

He’ll be joined by Deputy Mayor, Sir Richard Leese who also leads on Health for the city.

Bolton & Trafford are expected to be high on the agenda as they will remain under local restrictions this afternoon.

Health Secretary, Matt Hannock said: “Following a significant change in the level of infection rates over the last few days, a decision has been taken that Bolton and Trafford will now remain under existing restrictions.

This decision has been made in collaboration with local leaders after reviewing the latest data. We continually monitor outbreaks across the country, and have seen infection rates increase more than 3 times in Bolton in under a week, and double in Trafford since the last review.

We have always been clear we will take swift and decisive action where needed to contain outbreaks. We can bring the rates down if we continue to work together and I urge everyone to continue to play their part by following the rules – get tested if you have symptoms, self-isolate and practise social distancing.”

Follow live updates of the press conference below from 2 pm: