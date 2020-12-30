LIVE: Coronavirus updates as three-quarters of England is plunged into Tier 4

Three-quarters of the UK will wake up in Tier 4 restrictions from tomorrow, Health secretary Matt Hannock confirmed that areas including Greater Manchester will be moved into the highest alert level.

There are growing concerns as COVID figures continue to rise across the country with 50,023 new Covid-19 cases and 981 further deaths, reported on Wednesday

Schools have also been affected, the ‘overwhelming majority’ of primary schools will still return on 4 January – but the planned return of older secondary and college pupils will be delayed until 11 January, with everyone else back a week later.

Some positive news to come from today is that the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine becomes the second jab to be approved in UK.

Follow our live blog below: