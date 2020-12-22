LIVE: Andy Burnham hosts press conference as rates of infection rise in England

Greater Manchester Mayor, Andy Burnham is told a press conference this afternoon as rates of infection rise in England.

Latest data shows that cases are rising across the country with England’s average currently sitting at 299.2 cases per 100k population.

Seven out of ten boroughs in the City region have seen a rise, Trafford has seen the largest rise with cases up by 39%

Manchester, Wigan & Bury have all seen a drop in cases recently with the later seeing rates drop by 9%

The Mayor will be joined by Sir Richard Leese, Leader of Manchester City Council and Chair of the Greater Manchester Health & Social Care Partnership, and Baroness Bev Hughes, Deputy Mayor for Policing and Crime.

Join us live from 2 pm, follow updates of the press conference below: