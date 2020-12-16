LIVE: Andy Burnham holds press conference as Greater Manchester awaits tier decision

Greater Manchester Mayor, Andy Burnham is told a press conference this afternoon as Greater Manchester awaits this week’s tier decision.

The decision will be made later on Wednesday by Ministers and announced in the House of Commons at some time tomorrow.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, Mr Burnham is “hoping the government will make evidence-based decisions.”

Only two boroughs in Greater Manchester currently sit above the national average, Bury and Rochdale are those two boroughs, but rates of infection in both areas are falling.

The Mayor will be joined by Sir Richard Leese, Leader of Manchester City Council and Chair of the Greater Manchester Health & Social Care Partnership, and Baroness Bev Hughes, Deputy Mayor for Policing and Crime.

Join us live from 2 pm, follow updates of the press conference below: