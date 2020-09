Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer is self-isolating after a member of his household has shown possible coronavirus symptoms.

His spokesman said: “This morning Keir Starmer was advised to self-isolate after a member of his household showed possible symptoms of the coronavirus.

“The member of his household has now had a test. In line with NHS guidelines, Keir will self-isolate while awaiting the results of the test and further advice from medical professionals.”

