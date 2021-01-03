Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer calls for national lockdown to be imposed within 24 hours

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has called for a national lockdown to be imposed within the next 24 hours.

Speaking to reporters outside of his London home, Starmer said: “The virus is clearly out of control and imposing national restrictions is “the first step”

He added “It’s no good the Prime Minister hinting that further restrictions are coming into place in a week, or two or three. That delay has been the source of so many problems.”

“So, I say bring in those restrictions now, national restrictions, within the next 24 hours. “That has to be the first step towards controlling the virus.”

Sir Keir’s comments come as another 54,990 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the UK.

And Government figures show that another 454 people have died from coronavirus within 28 days of a positive test. Today’s figures take the UK death toll to 75,024.

Earlier today, the Prime Minister appeared on the Andrew Marr show and said that regional rules are “going to get tougher”