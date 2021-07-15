Huge vaccine push this weekend with clinics across Rochdale

The drive to increase vaccination take-up across Rochdale will continue this weekend, with further vaccination clinics taking place across the borough.

First and second doses will be available for anyone aged 18 or over at Bowlee Community Park, Bowlee Park Community School, Kashmir Youth Project, Littleborough Sports Centre and Wardleworth Community Centre.

The walk-in clinics are part of the ongoing campaign to increase vaccination take-up and help to protect against the spread of the more transmissible Delta variant across the borough.

Residents who had their first vaccine on Saturday 22 May or Sunday 23 May are being invited for their second dose this weekend at the same location where they received their first dose, with the exception of anyone who had their first dose at the drive through at Rochdale Football Club. Residents who received their first dose there should attend Bowlee Park Community Park drive-through for their second dose.

Over 135,000 residents have now had their vaccine, with 105,000 of these having also received their second dose.

First dose and second dose Pfizer vaccines will be available at all sites, with first and second dose AstraZeneca vaccines also being offered at the Bowlee Community Park clinic. No appointments are needed at any of the sites.

Wardleworth Community Centre, South Street, Rochdale, OL16 2EP (Saturday 17 July, 10am-6pm)

Bowlee Park Community School, Windermere Rd, Middleton, M24 4LA (Saturday 17 July and Sunday 18 July, 10am-6pm)

Bowlee Community Park, Middleton, M24, 4SB *drive-through and walk-in site* (Saturday 17 July and Sunday 18 July, 10am-6pm)

Kashmir Youth Project, Belfield Road, Rochdale OL16 2UP (Sunday only: 18 July, 10am-6pm)

Littleborough Sports Centre, Calderbrook Road, Littleborough, OL15 9JN (Saturday 18 July, 8.30am-noon)

Across the borough, lower vaccination uptake coincides with higher covid-19 transmission rates, so the clinics aim to boost vaccine take up, helping to prevent an increase in infection levels and hospitalisations. Anyone aged 18 above is being urged to attend.

Councillor Daalat Ali, cabinet member for public health at Rochdale Borough Council, said: “This is another big vaccination weekend push across the borough as our drive to vaccinate as many residents as possible continues. Evidence clearly shows how the vaccine helps to protect individuals, as well as their family, friends and the community from the virus. So please come along this weekend to one of our walk-in or drive-through sites and grab a jab.”

He added: “The vaccine is our only route back to some sort of normality, so I would encourage everyone to play their part and join the thousands of others already vaccinated. Please remember, if you had your first dose at the Rochdale Football Club drive-through 22 or 23 May, you need to attend Bowlee Community Park for your second dose.”

Kuiama Thompson, the council’s interim director of public health, said: “Our drive to get as many residents as possible vaccinated steps up another gear this weekend, with walk-in and drive-through clinics across the borough, so for anyone yet to have a vaccine this is the perfect opportunity to grab a jab. It’s also really important that everyone takes up the offer of the second vaccine, which offers even more protection from the virus for you, your loved ones and the community.”

Local GP Chris Duffy, chair of NHS Heywood, Middleton and Rochdale Clinical Commissioning Group, said: “Once again we are urging anyone who is aged 18+ (or aged 16-18 with a long-term health problem) to come to one of our clinics this weekend and receive this vital protection from coronavirus. This action is being taken to protect everyone in the Rochdale borough, to help stop the spread of the new variant and to make the vaccination clinics as accessible as possible for our residents.”

Further information on the vaccination clinics, opening times and vaccines available are at www.rochdale.gov.uk/covidvaccine