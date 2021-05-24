Huge response to extra vaccination clinics as 5,000 more get their first covid jabs

More than 5,000 residents from across the borough of Rochdale received their first covid-19 vaccination jab over the weekend at new vaccination clinics put in place to help stop the spread of new variants of the disease.

Extra clinics were put in place as part of the drive to increase vaccination take-up and stop the spread of new covid-19 variants.

A total of 5,328 people attended the clinics at Bowlee Park School, Rochdale Infirmary, Kashmir Youth Project, Wardleworth Community Centre and the borough’s first-ever drive-through site at Rochdale Football Club.

In a further boost, more than 2,000 second doses were also administered over the weekend, which means that over 120,000 residents have now received their first vaccine and 70,000 have had both doses.

Thousands of people in the highest priority groups were encouraged to come forward for their jab, to help protect them from the new variants that are spreading in some areas.

Councillor Neil Emmott, leader of the council, said: “I am so proud of the response of our residents, who answered the call and turned out in their thousands to receive a jab. So many people worked tirelessly to seamlessly deliver the vaccinations, to protect the community and help stop the spread of the virus. As leader, I would like to thank everyone who played their part in this team effort, including all the clinicians, health teams, the volunteers, council staff and members of the public. Everyone went the extra mile to deliver for the borough. Once again, it showed our borough at its very best.”

Andrea Fallon, the council’s director of public health said: “The clinics were an overwhelming success, with thousands of residents taking up the offer to have their first jab. The figures speak for themselves. Our messages are really hitting home to people. The more people we vaccinate, the safer it is for our family, friends and the community. It is absolutely vital that anyone eligible for their first jab comes forward, but also that people take up the offer of their second dose.”

She added: “The evidence overwhelmingly shows how important that second jab is to protect us from new variants. We are now closing in on 200,000 jab administered in our borough, which is an incredible and heartening figure. Let’s keep the momentum going in the coming days and weeks.”

If you have yet to receive a vaccination, you can find out how to get your first dose at www.rochdale.gov.uk/covidvaccine