Groundbreaking clinical trial for life saving coronavirus treatment found

A cheap and ready available drug has been found to treat patients with coronavirus in what has been described as a major breakthrough in the fight against the disease.
Discovered by Oxford University, studies show the drug will reduce ventilator deaths by a third and oxygen needs by one fifth. Costing only £5, the drug could have saved between 4,000-5,000 deaths had it already been available during the pandemic.
Martin Landray, an Oxford University professor who is co-leading the trial, said: “This is a result that shows that if patients who have COVID-19 and are on ventilators or are on oxygen are given dexamethasone, it will save lives, and it will do so at a remarkably low cost.
Co-lead investigator, Peter Horby, said dexamethasone – a generic steroid widely used in other diseases to reduce inflammation – is “the only drug that’s so far shown to reduce mortality – and it reduces it significantly. It is a major breakthrough”.
There are currently no approved treatments or vaccines for COVID-19 at the moment however today’s discovery is seen as a huge step forward in the fight to reduce deaths by the disease.
The nations man for positivity Professor Karol Sikora was also beaming when he heard the news of the first ever clinical trial to treat coronavirus. He tweeted this below.
