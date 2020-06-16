Groundbreaking clinical trial for life saving coronavirus treatment found

A cheap and ready available drug has been found to treat patients with coronavirus in what has been described as a major breakthrough in the fight against the disease.

Discovered by Oxford University, studies show the drug will reduce ventilator deaths by a third and oxygen needs by one fifth. Costing only £5, the drug could have saved between 4,000-5,000 deaths had it already been available during the pandemic.

Martin Landray, an Oxford University professor who is co-leading the trial, said: “This is a result that shows that if patients who have COVID-19 and are on ventilators or are on oxygen are given dexamethasone, it will save lives, and it will do so at a remarkably low cost.

Co-lead investigator, Peter Horby, said dexamethasone – a generic steroid widely used in other diseases to reduce inflammation – is “the only drug that’s so far shown to reduce mortality – and it reduces it significantly. It is a major breakthrough”.

There are currently no approved treatments or vaccines for COVID-19 at the moment however today’s discovery is seen as a huge step forward in the fight to reduce deaths by the disease.

This is the most important trial result for COVID-19 so far. Significiant reduction in mortality in those requiring oxygen or ventilation from a widely available, safe and well known drug. Many thanks to those who took part and made it happen. It will save lives around the world. https://t.co/zRIaHulHOe — Professor Chris Whitty (@CMO_England) June 16, 2020

WATCH: Delighted to announce the first successful clinical trial for a life-saving #coronavirus treatment- reducing mortality by up to a third & further protecting our NHS This global first exemplifies the power of science- huge thanks to the team, @oxforduni & Jonathan Van-Tam pic.twitter.com/654oPIsT8t — Matt Hancock (@MattHancock) June 16, 2020

The nations man for positivity Professor Karol Sikora was also beaming when he heard the news of the first ever clinical trial to treat coronavirus. He tweeted this below.