Greater Manchester to remain in Tier 3 over the festive period, Health secretary confirms.

Greater Manchester is to remain in Tier 3 over the festive period.

Health secretary Matt Hancock confirmed the news in the Commons a short time ago.

The following restrictions will remain in place:

No household mixing indoors or outside in hospitality venues or private gardens

Rule of six applies in outdoor public spaces like parks

Pubs and restaurants will close expect for delivery and takeaway

Indoor entertainment venues must close

Elite sports clubs will not be allowed to have spectators

Personal care including hairdressing is allowed.

Non-essential foreign travel is allowed, subject to quarantine rules.

Councillor Allen Brett, leader of Rochdale Borough Council, said:

“We believe that remaining in tier three is necessary until there has been a bigger fall in our infection rate.

We are still very concerned about the infection rate, and how the recent decline in the number of cases has slowed.

Remaining in tier three gives us the best chance of limiting the impact of a third wave of infections which the experts are telling us to expect after Christmas.”

More reaction to follow…