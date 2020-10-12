Greater Manchester to be placed in Tier 2, according to local MP

Greater Manchester are to be placed in Tier 2 within the new restrictions, according to a local MP

Oldham West MP, Jim McMahon said on social media that he’s had a call with the Health Secretary Matt Hancock this afternoon to confirm the news.

He said on Twitter: “Call with the Secretary of State confirms GM will be placed in Tier 2 with household restrictions on meeting indoors in any setting, but not outdoors

Pubs serving food remain open

Oldham will be removed from its enhanced lockdown measures and brought into line with GM *at last*”

Boris Johnson is to make a full statement on the new tiering system in the Commons at around 3.30 pm this afternoon.

More to follow…