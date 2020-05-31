Government give shielding Brits the green light to go outside for the first time in weeks

The 2,2 million Brits shielding from coronavirus can leave the house from tomorrow. As lockdown restictions reduce further, those who have been given the greatest protection can go outside with a member of their household or if they live alone, with one other person.

Minister for Housing, Communities and Local Government Robert Jenrick confirmed the latest goverment policy on twitter, however the situation will be monitered by the Government on a regular basis.

As May turns into June England will start to re-open at a level not seen since lockdown began on the 23rd March with non-essential shops bringing the shutters up on the 15th June.

It seems Boris Johnson and Co are ready to get the economy moving again as best as possible and letting ‘the shielders’ re-enter the wider world is the latest step in their plan to get Britain moving again.

Mr Jenrick, MP for Newark, Nottinghamshire tweeted the following on Saturday night.

“From Monday, the 2.2 million people who’ve been shielding can go outside for first time. This will be with either members of their household, or, if they live alone, to meet one other person”.

“We are focused on finding the right balance between continuing to protect those at the greatest clinical risk, whilst easing restrictions on their daily lives to make the situation more bearable-particularly enabling contact with loved ones they and we all seek”.

“We will now be providing regular updates to the shielded to guide them through the next phase and we hope, to better and less restrictive times”.

“In the meantime we will continue to provide the support that the shielded in our communities need”.

However it’s worth noting clinically vunerable people should still shield until the 30th June, following the guidelines and staying at home. The includes solid organ transplant recipients, cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy, pregnant women with heart disease and people with severe respiratory conditions such as cystic fibrosis and severe asthma.