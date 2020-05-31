Government give shielding Brits the green light to go outside for the first time in weeks

The 2,2 million Brits shielding from coronavirus can leave the house from tomorrow. As lockdown restictions reduce further, those who have been given the greatest protection can go outside with a member of their household or if they live alone, with one other person.
Minister for Housing, Communities and Local Government Robert Jenrick confirmed the latest goverment policy on twitter, however the situation will be monitered by the Government on a regular basis.
As May turns into June England will start to re-open at a level not seen since lockdown began on the 23rd March with non-essential shops bringing the shutters up on the 15th June.
It seems Boris Johnson and Co are ready to get the economy moving again as best as possible and letting ‘the shielders’ re-enter the wider world is the latest step in their plan to get Britain moving again.
Mr Jenrick, MP for Newark, Nottinghamshire tweeted the following on Saturday night.
“From Monday, the 2.2 million people who’ve been shielding can go outside for first time. This will be with either members of their household, or, if they live alone, to meet one other person”.
