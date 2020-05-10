Government announce details on new slogan “stay alert, control the virus, save lives”

Number 10 has released further details on what the latest slogan from the Government means.

The Government have faced some negative comments regarding their slogan change, with Scotland and Wales keeping their “Stay at home” message enforced.

The PM Boris Johnson said in a tweet: “Everyone has a role to play in helping to control the virus by staying alert and following the rules. This is how we can continue to save lives as we start to recover from coronavirus.”

In a new marketing campaign, the Government announced these key points:

Stay at home as much as possible

Work from home if you can

Limit contact with other people

Keep your distance if you go out (2 meters apart where possible)

Wash your hands regularly

And if you or anyone in your household symptoms, you all need to self-isolate.

Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham is amongst the people that aren’t pleased with the change of slogan by the Government, saying it’s “too ambiguous” and “unenforceable”

We’ve also learnt in the last hour what “control the virus” means, No 10 said in a statement, “We can control the virus by keeping the rate of infection (R) and the number of infections down.

This is how we can continue to save lives and livelihoods as we start to recover from Coronavirus. Everyone has a role to play in keeping the rate of infection (R) down by staying alert and following the rules. ”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is to address the nation at 7pm, this evening and is expected to give more details on how the country can come out of Lockdown.