Former health secretary Jeremy Hunt has called for the immediate closure of schools and a ban on household mixing

Former health secretary Jeremy Hunt has called for the closure of schools and borders and a ban on household mixing “right away” as he warned that the pressures facing hospitals are “off-the-scale worse” than previous winter crises.

The chairman of the Health and Social Care Committee said on Twitter: “Time to act: thread on why we need to close schools, borders, and ban all household mixing RIGHT AWAY.

“To those arguing winter is always like this in the NHS: you are wrong. I faced four serious winter crises as Health Sec and the situation now is off-the-scale worse than any of those.

“It’s true that we often had to cancel elective care in Jan to protect emergency care but that too is under severe pressure with record trolley waits for the very sickest patients.

“Even more worryingly fewer heart attack patients appear to be presenting in ICUs, perhaps because they are not dialling 999 when they need to.

“Full credit to NHS for keeping cancer services open but in Wave 1 there was still a 2/3 drop in cancer appts: people didn’t come forward to GPs or want to go to hospitals, with many potentially avoidable cancer deaths. We hoped to avoid that this time but now looking unlikely.”

Mr Hunt who was health secretary between September 2012 and July 2018, continued by saying: “We cannot afford to wait: all schools should be closed, international travel stopped, household mixing limited and the tier system reviewed so that the highest tier really does bring down infection levels (as with the first lockdown).”

The Prime Minister has warned of further restrictions being imposed but his official spokesman said today that they are waiting to “see the impact of tier 4” before deciding on which further measures would be needed.

Hunt concluded his Twitter thread by talking about the vaccine and he said: “NHS staff who are risking their lives for us MUST be put at the front of the queue for vaccines. This will stop our hospitals falling over and help keep their patients safe. It is also our moral duty.”

“The good news is that unlike before these restrictions will be time-limited to the 12 weeks or so it will take to get the vaccine out to those most vulnerable to covid – so there is light at the end of the tunnel.”

The first dose of the Oxford/Astrazeneca vaccine was administered this morning to 82-year-old Brian Pinker, and current health secretary Matt Hancock said: “This is a pivotal moment in our fight against this awful virus and I hope it provides renewed hope to everybody that the end of this pandemic is in sight.”