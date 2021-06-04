First jabs now up to 112,000 in Bury – weekly vaccine update

A total of 112,348 people registered with a Bury GP have now had their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine – and 76,180 residents have now received their second jab.

However, residents are being warned against complacency, and urged to keep up the fight against Covid-19.

Lesley Jones, Bury’s director of public health, said: “We’re making great progress in getting people vaccinated – but coronavirus is still very much out there, with new variants causing a rise in infection rates.

“Even if you’ve had the vaccine, you can still catch the virus and pass it on. That’s why, even though lockdown restrictions are being eased, everyone should do their utmost to stop transmission.

“We urge everyone to be extra cautious: keeping their number of contacts to a minimum, remembering that meeting outside is safer than inside, and being extra vigilant with wearing face masks, hand washing, 2 metre distancing and ventilation.

“We would also encourage everyone to come forward for their vaccination when invited, and to come for their second dose to get maximum protection.”

She added: “Free home testing kits are available to pick up which will also make it easier to identify positive cases quickly and reduce the risk of the virus spreading.”

If you are eligible but have not yet had the first dose of the Covid vaccination, you can:

A further three walk-up vaccination centres to give people their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine will be set up on the following days:

Saturday 5 June – Noor Ul Islam Mosque, Yarwood Street, Bury from 12pm to 7pm.

Saturday 5 June – Prestwich Walk-in Centre, Fairfax Road, Prestwich from 2pm to 5.30pm.

Sunday 6 June – Elizabethan Suite, Knowsley Street, Bury from 8.30am to 6pm.

If you are unsure whether you fall into an eligible group, you can attend a centre and staff will advise you.

Advice and support on all matters related to coronavirus can be found on the council’s website: www.bury.gov.uk