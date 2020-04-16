Fairfield Hospital opens “groundbreaking” coronavirus study using Mercedes F1 technology

The first UK patients in Bury have taken part in a “groundbreaking” study which seeks to compare the effectiveness of three new ventilation methods for treating Covid-19, including one created by Mercedes Formula 1.

Steve Taylor, Chief Officer for Fairfield General Hospital, stated: “We are proud to be able to play a part in the essential research and development work that will be so vital in helping the Covid-19 effort, and we are committed to working together with our healthcare, academic and industry partners to ensure that we do everything we can to facilitate and support the fantastic work they are doing. Our staff continue to provide outstanding care to all of our patients, and will do so throughout the Covid-19 crisis and beyond.”

Six patients are being treated with ten new UCL Ventura CPAP machines, manufactured by F1 engine Mercedes-AMG High Performance Powertrains.

This machine can support patients with severe breathing problems, freeing up ventilators for those who are critically ill.

Salford Royal Critical Care Consultant Professor Paul Dark is one of the co-investigators for the study (part of the NCA). He explained: “This study is designed to find out which is best at keeping oxygen levels high enough and preventing a patient from needing more help with their breathing. Patients who take part in this research and other Covid-19 studies are helping us to improve treatments both in this pandemic and possibly in future ones too and we are hugely grateful to them and their families for their support.”

The CPAP machines are being used in the RECOVERY-RS trial, sponsored by the University of Warwick and Queen’s University Belfast.

The RECOVERY-RS trial is one of 10 Covid-19 studies currently being carried out across the NCA, with around 600 participants involved so far. Nearly 60 patients are taking part in another treatment study, the RECOVERY trial which is comparing standard care against four medications and has national priority status.

Data from the RECOVERY-RS trial will be regularly reviewed so any effective treatments can be identified and shared with all patients quickly.

Director of Research and Innovation Operations at the NCA, Professor Steve Woby said: “It is crucial that we fully utilise our collective research expertise and capabilities to limit the spread of Covid-19, minimise the number of lives lost and reduce the impact of the outbreak on our communities.

“Our medical, clinical and research staff are united in their determination to do everything we can to provide the best care and treatment to our patients. Research has a key role to play and we are focussing our efforts on improving diagnosis and testing, finding new treatments, developing preventative measures and vaccines, understanding disease mechanisms, and supporting patients, staff and the wider community.”