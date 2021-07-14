Face coverings will continue to be mandatory on Metrolink from Monday (19th July), Andy Burnham has announced.

He says this will be a ‘condition of carriage’

Burnham said: “Masks protect others, and one person’s choice not to wear one could affect the health of passengers nearby. From Monday we will require face coverings on all Metrolink services”

“We support the lifting of restrictions but need to do it safely as we can. This is about all of us working together to get through this pandemic”

This decision has come in agreement with the 10 Greater Manchester leaders.

The Mayor of Greater Manchester announced this in a press conference on Wednesday evening, to which other Mayoral colleagues from across England spoke about face coverings on public transport.

Mayor of West Yorkshire, Tracey Brabin mandated this morning the use of face coverings in bus stations across West Yorkshire.

She said: We have come so far and we have to make sure people are kept safe. I would like to go further and include buses and trains, but we can only do what’s in our power.”

Mayor of North of Tyne, Jamie Driscoll called for the government to reverse their position on face coverings.

He said: “The point of wearing a mask is not to keep yourself safe, it’s to keep other people safe. We wouldn’t make obeying the speed limit voluntary!”

Colleagues from Sheffield and the West spoke of the confusion for people in their areas as they look to protect their constituents.

Mayor of Sheffield City Region, Dan Jarvis said: “A national mandate from Government would be less confusing for passengers, but if they’re unwilling to act then, alongside the other mayors, I’ll do what I can to protect my constituents right across the region.”

Mayor of West of England, Dan Norris said: “My constituents get on buses and trains from the West of England into Wales and London every single day and yet when they get off at the other end, there are completely different rules – it’s too confusing and it’s not safe because of the confusion.”

Mayor of Liverpool City Region, Steve Rotheram added: “I am trying to make facemasks mandatory on the bits of the network that I can, but in all honesty, I am hitting brick walls.”