Covid vax clinics this week – both bookable and walk-in

A number of Covid vaccination clinics are taking place in the coming days, some by appointment and others open to all.

First dose Pfizer jabs are being offered at the Elizabethan Suite in Bury:

Tuesday 15 June – 8.30am to 6pm

Wednesday 16 June – 8.30am to 1pm.

These should be booked in advance – go to https://nhsburyccg2.nhsbookings.com/v2/#book/service/10/count/1/provider/any/date/2021-06-15/

The Elizabethan Suite is also running a walk-in first dose Pfizer clinic (no appointment needed) on Thursday 17 June from 8.30am to 6pm. You can also book an appointment: https://nhsburyccg2.nhsbookings.com/v2/#book/service/10/count/1/provider/any/date/2021-06-17/

Meanwhile, there are two walk-in clinics offering second doses of the AZ vaccine to those who have already had their first AZ jab.

They are:

Elizabethan Suite, Bury – Wednesday 16 June, 1.30pm – 6pm. This is for people who had their first AZ jab in the week commencing 19 April or before.

Prestwich Walk in-Centre – Thursday 17 June, 8.30am – 6pm. Again, this is for people who had their first AZ jab in the week commencing 19 April or before. As well as walk-in, slots can also be booked at https://nhsburyccg4.nhsbookings.com/v2/#book/service/11/count/1/provider/any/

For all clinics – you must be over 18 to be vaccinated, unless you are in a special category. If you are unsure whether you are eligible, go to the clinic and staff will advise you.