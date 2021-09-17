Covid jabs total now up to 255k

The total number of Covid jabs received by Bury residents has now reached 255,592.

The latest figures show that 133,860 people have now had one dose of the vaccination, and 121,732 of them have had both jabs.

Remember – to get full protection against the virus, you must return for your second jab. Please note that those aged 16 and 17 will be offered a single vaccine in line with current guidance.

Plans are being finalised to offer vaccinations to young people aged 12 to 15, and eligible groups will shortly be invited to have a double jab – a booster Covid jab and a flu jab – at the same time.

Advice and support on all matters related to coronavirus can be found on the council’s website: www.bury.gov.uk