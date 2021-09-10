Covid jabs – go for yours now!

The total number of Covid jabs in Bury has now reached 253,973.

The latest figures show that 133,440 people have now had one dose of the vaccination, and 120,533 of them have had both jabs.

All young people in Bury aged 16 and 17 are now able to get a Covid jab, and public health leaders are urging them to get vaccinated and help protect themselves, their families and loved ones.

Young people aged 16 and 17 can:

Book or walk-in to any Pfizer vaccination clinic at Ramsbottom Civic Hall, The Elizabethan Suite in Bury or Prestwich Walk-in Centre

Walk-in to any Pfizer vaccination clinic at Fairfield General Hospital

Covid vaccination clinics are open to anyone who lives, works or studies in the borough of Bury, and all of them are walk-in (i.e. no appointment needed), although some slots can also be booked. For a list of the latest upcoming clinics, go to https://www.bury.gov.uk/index.aspx?articleid=15987

Remember – to get full protection against the virus, you must return for your second jab. Please note that those aged 16 and 17 will be offered a single vaccine in line with current guidance.

To offer the best safeguard against infection, second doses are offered at 8+ weeks after the first dose. Patients may be offered their second vaccination earlier but only to avoid wastage or because they have a specific medical condition.

Children and young people aged 12 years and over, who have specific underlying health conditions that puts them at serious risk of coronavirus, along with those who are household contacts of people who are immunosuppressed, have now been contacted and invited to have the vaccination.

Advice and support on all matters related to coronavirus can be found on the council’s website: www.bury.gov.uk