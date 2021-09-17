Covid boosters and flu jabs – get both in Bury!

Booster Covid jabs and flu vaccinations will be available at the same time to people across Bury from next week.

Due to the success of the earlier phase of the vaccination campaign, those who are eligible will be invited to have both jabs at one of four clinics (rather than receiving a single flu jab at their GP practice): the Elizabethan Suite in Bury, Ramsbottom Civic Hall, Prestwich Walk-in Centre, and a new site which will open shortly at Radcliffe United Reformed Church.

Covid boosters will be offered to residents who had their second dose of the vaccine at least six months ago. People will be invited in priority order, like the earlier phases of the vaccination programme, meaning that the most vulnerable will receive theirs first.

Dr Kiran Patel, local GP and clinical director at Bury’s GP Federation, said: “We’ve had a really successful phase 1 and 2 of the Covid vaccination programme, and a total of 255,592 jabs have been administered to Bury residents this past year, which is truly amazing progress.

“I want to say a massive thanks to all staff in our GP practice teams who have delivered the vaccination clinics, and also to the many volunteers and marshalls who have ensured the system runs smoothly.

“We are now entering a new phase of delivering flu vaccines and Covid booster jabs to those eligible, where possible during the same appointment. Please wait to be contacted – these are by appointment only!”

Covid boosters will contain the Pfizer vaccine, which means patients should wait for 15 minutes after receiving their jab before leaving the clinic.