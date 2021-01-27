Coronavirus vaccine supply could be cut by a third in the North West next month.

The supply of covid vaccine to the North West region is set to be cut by around a third in February.

This is due to national shortages and the need for other regions to catch up with vaccinating their priority groups, report the Health Service Journal.

According to statistics published by NHS England, around 310,000 jabs were administered in the North West in the week to 24 January.

Senior NHS sources told the HSJ that the number of available doses this week is broadly similar, but is due to reduce in the first week of February, and fall further to around 200,000 in the second week. The numbers for the following weeks are unclear. The region covers Greater Manchester, Cheshire and Merseyside, and Lancashire and South Cumbria.

The source, who asked not to be identified, added: “It means that having stepped up a lot of services, you’re then only using half that capability. I don’t think anyone’s complaining, but it’s going to be [a] significant step back just as capability has been ramped up.”

A spokesman for the Department of Health and Social Care said: “We are in close contact with all of our vaccine suppliers and remain on track to offer first vaccinations to the top four priority groups by mid-February.

As we’ve said, supply is the limiting factor and as the public would expect we’re prioritising those most at risk from this disease across the country. Our approach so far has ensured we’ve vaccinated more people than any country in Europe.”

In reaction, Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham said on Twitter: “I will be asking further questions about this. As one of the hardest-hit regions, I am far from convinced that this is right or fair.”